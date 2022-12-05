Secret (SIE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $15.26 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Secret has a total market cap of $15.26 million and $3,756.78 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00126984 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00222717 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00047108 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00059643 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00518629 USD and is up 8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,605.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

