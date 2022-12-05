NewEdge Advisors LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 73,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBHC. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $8,799,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 445.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,355 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 170,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBHC opened at $23.42 on Monday. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47.

