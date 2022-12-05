NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,482 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $284,759,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $130.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

