Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $377,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $382,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85.

