NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 5,636 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $137.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.69.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

