Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,538,000 after acquiring an additional 78,505 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 106,675 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 236,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $164.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.86. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.73 and a 1 year high of $214.64.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

