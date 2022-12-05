NewEdge Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,912 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 63,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.0 %

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $52.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

