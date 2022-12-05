NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,947 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 224,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 48,511 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 174.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 707,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 217,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX opened at $12.07 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

