NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,781 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of MPWR opened at $383.21 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $564.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $1,920,204.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,384 shares in the company, valued at $73,257,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,996 shares of company stock worth $18,290,325 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

