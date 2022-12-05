NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.90 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52.

