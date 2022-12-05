NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 472,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 277,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $18.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

