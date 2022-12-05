CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.1% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 5.0% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $69.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $152.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

