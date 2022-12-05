Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $388,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,931,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,276,000 after acquiring an additional 203,441 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Yum China by 5.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,674,000 after acquiring an additional 955,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,974 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Yum China by 1.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,031,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,042,000 after acquiring an additional 93,532 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after acquiring an additional 166,052 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

Yum China Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUMC opened at $55.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.