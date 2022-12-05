NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 24,255 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,255 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 96.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after buying an additional 231,914 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,120,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $87.61 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55.

