NewEdge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $471.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.90. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.38.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.