NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 28,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 712.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 267,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,730,000 after acquiring an additional 234,594 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Pinduoduo Stock Up 3.1 %

Pinduoduo Profile

Shares of PDD opened at $86.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.92. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $88.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

