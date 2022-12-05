NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.8 %

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $99.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.