NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,458 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,321,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after acquiring an additional 467,610 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 487,693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 804,694 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 677,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 446,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 579,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 127,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,985,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55.

