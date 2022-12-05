NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,607 iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,921,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4,550.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 155,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,348,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

IHF stock opened at $277.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.54. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $237.26 and a 52-week high of $297.30.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.