NewEdge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 76,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSMN. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 207,414 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,712.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 197,050 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 119,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,582,000.

NASDAQ:BSMN opened at $25.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

