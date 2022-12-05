NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $344.74 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $369.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

