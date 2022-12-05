Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 115,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S opened at $14.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $53.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $23.00 price objective on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.47.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $58,189.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,920.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

