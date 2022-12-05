NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 4,869 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 53.6% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $272.25 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $369.21. The firm has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.60 and a 200-day moving average of $219.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

