NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 6,802 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $320.41 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $632.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.32.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

