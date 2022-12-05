Virtu Financial LLC Sells 15,459 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,459 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TEL opened at $125.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $122.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Bank of America cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.56.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

