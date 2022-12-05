115,399 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 43.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,713 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 211,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Tilray by 2.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 384,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tilray Stock Up 9.8 %

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,574,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,130,910.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,500 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

