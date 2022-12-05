NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 101.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,773,000 after buying an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 205.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $258,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $217.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.26. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.