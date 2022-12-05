Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $2.10 Million in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 831,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 1.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 450,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Grab by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

GRAB stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.08. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

