Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Position Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $427.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.59. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,766. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.