NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,090 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 65.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CG opened at $31.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.