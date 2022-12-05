Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CAE by 40.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CAE by 24.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

CAE stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

