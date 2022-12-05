American International Group Inc. Sells 1,085 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in VeriSign by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in VeriSign by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN opened at $202.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.58 and its 200-day moving average is $182.03. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on VeriSign to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,144 shares of company stock worth $630,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

