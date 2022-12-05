Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,252,000 after buying an additional 465,063 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,194,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 906,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,775,000 after buying an additional 166,597 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 660,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,560,000 after buying an additional 131,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 175,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,100,000 after buying an additional 125,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MANH opened at $126.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.85. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $160.23. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

