Short Interest in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Grows By 8.7%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,730,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 19,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $89.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average is $67.01. The stock has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $3,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

