Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Up 8.6% in November

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4,150.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Cintas by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Cintas by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $462.53 on Monday. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $463.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $420.64 and its 200-day moving average is $405.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

