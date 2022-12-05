Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Expands By 8.5%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 191.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGHSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Enghouse Systems Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of EGHSF stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $42.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

