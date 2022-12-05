First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 405.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FNY stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $74.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

