Short Interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Grows By 8.4%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EXK opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $659.94 million, a PE ratio of -348.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Endeavour Silver

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.