BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Up 8.4% in November

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIOL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

