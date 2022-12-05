Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 618,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cadiz Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDZI opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadiz

Cadiz Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDZI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Cadiz by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cadiz by 14.4% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 1st quarter worth about $1,645,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 116,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

