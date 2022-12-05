Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 618,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Cadiz Stock Performance
NASDAQ CDZI opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadiz
Cadiz Company Profile
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cadiz (CDZI)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.