Short Interest in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Grows By 8.2%

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avalon Acquisition Stock Performance

Avalon Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. Avalon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Avalon Acquisition by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,470,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in Avalon Acquisition by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avalon Acquisition

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

