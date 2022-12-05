Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Short Interest Update

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group Nine Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNAC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 42.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Group Nine Acquisition by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 583,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Group Nine Acquisition by 11.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 691,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 70,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth $197,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group Nine Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNAC opened at $10.07 on Monday. Group Nine Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Group Nine Acquisition Company Profile

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

