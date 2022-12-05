Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) Insider Richard Barfield Sells 125,000 Shares

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) insider Richard Barfield sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,345 ($16.09), for a total transaction of £1,681,250 ($2,011,305.18).
Ergomed Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Ergomed stock opened at GBX 1,373 ($16.43) on Monday. Ergomed plc has a 12-month low of GBX 910 ($10.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,570 ($18.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of £688.82 million and a PE ratio of 5,307.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,230.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,145.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.35) target price on shares of Ergomed in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.
Ergomed Company Profile
Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.
Featured Stories
