Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 7,674 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.64.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.41.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

