Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Boosted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $44.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

