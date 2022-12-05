Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 434,400 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 434,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $29,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 148.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.37%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

