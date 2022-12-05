Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,835.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,096,000 after purchasing an additional 262,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,393,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $240.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.87 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.66 and a 200 day moving average of $225.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.