Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 2,866 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 103.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $106.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average is $108.49.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.