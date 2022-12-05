Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $28.04 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 212,510 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $28,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

