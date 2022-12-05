Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $732,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.69.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $382.76 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.98.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

